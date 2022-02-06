OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 7.57% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the period.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

