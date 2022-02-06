OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,681 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $61.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81.

