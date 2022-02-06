First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.