Jump Financial LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after buying an additional 152,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after buying an additional 453,962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after buying an additional 215,749 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

