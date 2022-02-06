Jump Financial LLC Invests $399,000 in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Banco BBVA Argentina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBAR opened at $3.21 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $655.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.05 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

