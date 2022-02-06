Jump Financial LLC Sells 31,658 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,658 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 336,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 59,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,212 shares of company stock valued at $82,776,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.