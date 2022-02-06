Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Raised by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 256.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,969 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,182 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Illumina were worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $172,030,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Illumina by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $235,485,000 after buying an additional 231,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $108,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $1,203,610. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $358.38 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

