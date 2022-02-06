Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $47.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. decreased their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Snap by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,085,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Snap by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Snap by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 72,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

