Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 281.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,869 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.84.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $223.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.70 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

