AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.12

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.12 and last traded at $59.96, with a volume of 203172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AAON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AAON by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after buying an additional 450,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AAON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth about $32,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

