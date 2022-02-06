Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.23

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.23 and last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 35472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,507 shares of company stock worth $1,733,581. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

