Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,950,000 after acquiring an additional 759,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,735,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,565,000 after acquiring an additional 531,056 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

