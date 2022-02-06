UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) EVP Sells $28,786.95 in Stock

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UWM stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

UWMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of UWM by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

