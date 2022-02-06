Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 17,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 503,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,517. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Seer by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Seer by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

