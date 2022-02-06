Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,068 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of WESCO International worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WCC stock opened at $119.55 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

