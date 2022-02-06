Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 14,785 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 106.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

NYSE THC opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

