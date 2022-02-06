Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,102 shares of company stock worth $8,081,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $117.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

