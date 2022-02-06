Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 81,852 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,852 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NIO by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 28.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NIO by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIO by 16.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIO. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.