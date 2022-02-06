The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,352 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $156.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $122.61 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Several analysts recently commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

