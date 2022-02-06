Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $193.75 and last traded at $193.50. 98,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,406,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.31.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $2,619,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,960 shares of company stock valued at $96,254,454.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
