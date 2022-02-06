Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $193.75 and last traded at $193.50. 98,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,406,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $2,619,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,960 shares of company stock valued at $96,254,454.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.