LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.