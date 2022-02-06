Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $547.29.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $502.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.00 and a 200 day moving average of $431.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.