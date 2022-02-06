W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.62.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

