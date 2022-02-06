Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,699 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.64% of BellRing Brands worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $11,253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $6,797,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 45.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 187,242 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $910.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

