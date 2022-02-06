Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,981 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $97,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLF opened at $39.89 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

