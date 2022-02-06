Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,542 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Discovery by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

