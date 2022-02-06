Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 26,966 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 283.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

NYSE:IQV opened at $249.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.13 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

