Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,267 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $5.53 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

