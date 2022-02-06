Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $131.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.91. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.