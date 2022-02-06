Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,692,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,984,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $86.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

