Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,723,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,431 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth $135,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at $291,000.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TBCPU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.