Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $4.53 Million in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 464,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.29% of D and Z Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNZ. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,913,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNZ opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

