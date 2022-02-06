Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.94% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 85.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the second quarter worth $1,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the second quarter worth $1,007,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $24.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

