Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

NYSE:RCL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

