Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,812 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of Ballard Power Systems worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $9.73 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BLDP. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.