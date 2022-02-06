Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,591,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,556,000 after buying an additional 302,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after buying an additional 235,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,820,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,734,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TTMI stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

