The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,066 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $88.73 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $95.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

