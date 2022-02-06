Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 35,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

