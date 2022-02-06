Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RH were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,111,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $404.07 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $362.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $498.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

