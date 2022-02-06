21,805 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,447 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,704 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 215.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

