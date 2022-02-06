NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Simply Good Foods worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $6,587,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $6,335,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,017 shares of company stock worth $12,477,191. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

