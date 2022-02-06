NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 656 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CDW by 20.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 17,858.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 88,220 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $192.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.59. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.29.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

