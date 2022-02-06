Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stake Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 16.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

