NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 3,036 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 114.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 156.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 14.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

