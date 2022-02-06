Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 807 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 72,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

TCPC stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $793.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

