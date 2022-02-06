ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 287.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,878,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of CHPT opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.