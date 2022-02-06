Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,993 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

