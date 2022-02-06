Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.94% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,538,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

