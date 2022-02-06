Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in UGI by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in UGI by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UGI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in UGI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

NYSE UGI opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock worth $11,789,634 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

