Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 82,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,932 shares.The stock last traded at $22.63 and had previously closed at $22.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,580,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

